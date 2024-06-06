Governor Bassey Otu has commissioned a 200KVA Solar Power Infrastructure to provide cleaner power supply to selected government offices in Cross River State.

The offices benefiting from this alternative power source include the Accountant General’s office, the State Internal Revenue Service, the Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, the Office of the Surveyor General, the Cross River State Geographic Information Agency, and the College of Health Technology.

During the commissioning event at the State Accountant General’s office, the Governor highlighted the state’s commitment to technological advancement for development and economic growth.

He mentioned the establishment of the Cross River State Portal and various payment portals and applications to enhance efficiency and revenue generation.

The deployment of solar power infrastructure and the restoration of internet connectivity through fiber links showcase the state’s dedication to creating an environmentally friendly atmosphere and improving technological infrastructure in government offices.

The Governor commended the Ministry of Science for its hard work and commitment to digital innovation, science, and technology.

State Accountant General, Mrs. Glory Effiong, noted that the technological solutions supported by solar power enable real-time monitoring of revenue and transactions in government accounts.

State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Justin Beshel, highlighted the state’s successes in digital innovation, science, and technology, including winning awards for innovation and excellence in technological development.

These achievements, the commissioner said, reflect the strategic planning and clear vision of the Ministry of Science and Technology to propel Cross River State to greater heights in the digital space and technological advancement.