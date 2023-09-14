PATELA Care Foundation, in bringing succour to individuals diagnosed with cancer and their family carers, have begun music and art therapy for children at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Chief Executive Director of Patela Care Foundation, Dr Foluke Sarimiye, said the music and art therapies, to commemorate the Childhood Cancer Month, is meant to help ameliorate emotional and psychological well-being of individuals and families passing through distress such as cancer diagnosis and create awareness about childhood cancer.

Dr Sarimiye said the music and art therapies, alongside other forms of entertainment and cancer control health education, had commenced at the paediatric oncology ward of the hospital, scheduled for all Fridays in September.

According to her, scientific evidence has shown that music and art therapy are tools that can help patients and family caregivers cope better, improve their wellbeing and quality of life.

Sarimiye, a radiation and clinical oncologist/psycho oncologist, said children develop cancer as a result of genetic mutations and presently, there are no widely recommended screenings for cancer in children who are not at increased risk.

She, however, said there are possible early signs and symptoms of childhood cancers family caregivers can look out for and see a doctor promptly when such symptoms appear.

Some of these, she said, include an unusual lump or swelling, unexplained paleness and loss of energy; sudden eye or vision changes; frequent headaches, often with vomiting; easy bruising or bleeding and an ongoing pain in one area of the body.

“Childhood cancer symptoms may appear like symptoms of other childhood illnesses. When these symptoms appear and persist, promptly let the child see the doctor,” she added.

According to her, Patela Care Foundation, since inception, has been providing psychosocial support for individuals with cancer and their relations, including financial support.