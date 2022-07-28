Palliative care, an urgent public health priority for the elderly

DIRECTOR, Chief Tony Anenih Geriatric Centre, University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Olufemi Olowookere says that palliative care services are an urgent public health priority that needs to be developed in Nigeria to meet the need of teeming older people.

Dr Olowookere, in his keynote address at the 14th scientific conference and annual general meeting of the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Nigeria (HPCAN) at the UCH, said that although most deaths occur among people who are older, there is relatively little policy concerning their specific needs towards the end of life, especially in our part of the world.

Olowookere, a geriatrician, said the elderly are the fastest expanding age group globally, suffering unnecessarily owing to widespread underassessment and undertreatment of their problems and lack of access to palliative care.

According to him, palliative care needs of the elderly because of physical pains which occur in about a third of older persons and other distressing symptoms like dyspnoea, fatigue, sleep disturbance, mood, nausea or constipation as well as multiple ageing problems such as cancer, stroke, diabetes, respiratory diseases and frailty.

He stated: “These services need to be available for people with diseases other than cancer and offered based on the need rather than diagnosis or prognosis. Integration of palliative care into all tiers of national health care delivery ensures availability for all including the elderly.

“People at the end of life have a right to be pain-free, share quality time with family and friends and put their affairs in order. Most prefer to die at home, surrounded by their loved ones and trained health professionals can provide the required comfort and peace of mind as people get near to the end of life’s journey and turn grief into acceptance. Government support, public partnership and collaboration with partners are all essential.”

Vice President, Centre for Palliative Care Nigeria, Professor Adeniyi Adenipekun rate the care of the elderly people in Nigeria at 30 per cent because there are few geriatric practitioners in Nigerian hospitals and less awareness of doctors taking care of the elderly and crowded consultation room that doesn’t give enough time for doctors to attend or listen to older persons.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Dr Olabode Ladipo said Oyo State is on the verge of establishing a hospital for the care of the elderly and the centre, with the collaboration of the management of UCH, Ibadan, will be up and running by 2023.