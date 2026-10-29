OYSIEC releases final list of candidates for council polls

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) on Tuesday released the final list of candidates for the December 29 local government elections.

The list was presented at a meeting with Electoral Officers (EOs) and Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

OYSIEC Chairman, Dr Afees Adeniyi, directed that the list be displayed immediately at the commission’s offices across the state.

Adeniyi said the commission had made significant progress towards conducting the third consecutive council elections under the present administration.

“Nine out of the 15 activities in the final revised election timetable and schedule of activities for the election have been carried out successfully,” he said.

He assured stakeholders that they would be involved in the electoral process to ensure successful conduct of the elections.

Adeniyi spoke while responding to questions and observations raised during the meeting.

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He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his interest in the elections and approval of funds for the exercise.

“This meeting is to brainstorm and ensure there is no communication gap between us.

“The commission has worked on the final list of candidates submitted by political parties accordingly,” he said.

The Chairman of the Electoral Officers Forum, Dr Olusegun Odekunle, pledged the commitment of electoral officers to the successful conduct of the elections.

Odekunle commended the commission for its efforts on allowances and other welfare packages for electoral officers and their assistants, as approved by the state government.