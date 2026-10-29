ADC mobilises members to end APC dominance in Lagos in 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has mobilised members across all local government areas of Lagos State to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The resolve was made at a meeting organised by the sociopolitical movement, THE REFORMERS, to develop a common strategy ahead of the elections. Participants, including aspirants, candidates and party leaders, agreed to set aside personal interests and work for the party’s collective success.

The Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign, Ralph Okey Nwosu, urged members to close ranks and take advantage of what he described as the APC’s growing unpopularity.

“I have come to light the fire of Operation BRING DOWN THE LAGOS STRONGHOLD. Power must change hands in Lagos,” he declared.

Nwosu also urged members to work towards the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election, citing the political legacy of the late Shehu Yar’Adua as an example of past political success.

He criticised the Federal Government over worsening economic hardship, alleging that many Nigerians had been forced into desperate survival strategies. He also expressed concern over food adulteration and the use of dangerous chemicals to preserve agricultural produce.

Nwosu expressed optimism that an ADC-led administration under Atiku Abubakar would bring relief to Nigerians within its first few months in office.

Speaking at the meeting, guest speaker and veteran journalist, Chief Onita Coker, urged ADC candidates to adopt innovative and cost-effective publicity strategies rather than rely on conventional campaign methods associated with the ruling party.

Coker, a former editor of Daily Times and publisher of Today’s Choice Magazine, cautioned candidates against adopting publicity approaches that might not suit their individual circumstances.