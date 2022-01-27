OYSCHST graduates advised to uphold ethics

Provost of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr Siji Ganiyu, has advised the 44 graduate-inductees of the college to uphold ethical standards of their profession.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Public Relations Officer of the college, Mr Sola Samuel Ojewole.

Mr Ganiyu, who was represented at the fifth induction ceremony by the registrar of the college, Mrs Dupe Ayoola, urged the inductees to always renew their professional registration and be worthy ambassadors of the college.

He equally commended the governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde for his support towards the progress of the college which she noted had assisted in the accreditation of various courses at the national level by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other regulating bodies.

The provost similarly appreciated the efforts of the registrar of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria(PCN), Mr N. A. E. Mohammed, for the giant strides he is taking to ensure that the pharmacy technician cadre gains relevance and rightful position.

In their separate addresses, the director of Pharmaceutical Services, Oyo State Ministry of Health Mr Lukman Akinwande; chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr Oguntoye Adegboyega and others, congratulated the newly inducted graduates, urging them to forge ahead for further studies.

The registrar of PCN, Mr Mohammed, represented by the zonal director, Dr Yejide Oseni, advised the inductees to be fair to the public and be disciplined.

Head of Department, Pharmacy Technicians Training in the college, Mrs Oluyemisi Oyewo, thanked the provost and the registrar of the college for their support to the department and appreciated everyone who graced the occasion.

At the event, certificates and permits were presented to the inductees.

Some of the inductees expressed delight over their induction, commending the college for sustaining a higher academic and moral standard.

