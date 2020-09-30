The Oyo state government has approved the reinstatement of 41 members of staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, sacked by the immediate past administration.

The state also ordered that five months salaries of the reinstated staff be paid.

This was among the resolutions of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday evening.

State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, who made this development known in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the decision was in line with the focus of state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde on the welfare of residents of the state.

Olatubosun added that the reinstatement was to take effect from May 2020, when their colleagues in LAUTECH who were also affected, resumed office.

He, however, called on the reinstated staff to reciprocate the state government’s gesture with more dedication to their jobs.

“It is with joy that I announce the resolution of the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office that the 41 LAUTECH Staff that were affected by the sack order, issued by the last administration, be reinstated and their five months’ salaries be paid.

“The resolution is in accordance with the programme and policy of the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, who has promised to do everything possible to promote the welfare of public and civil servants, as well as development of their working environment to attain optimum output.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the affected individuals and those not affected to see the magnanimity of the governor as a booster to put more efforts into their work and help reposition the notable institution for the better,” Olatunbosun said.

He appreciated the reinstated workers for their patience and resilience while they were off work, assuring them that the present administration will not vilify workers but promote their interests.

