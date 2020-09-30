Paris rocked by fighter jet breaking sound barrier

The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesday, the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

The shockwave rattled windows, made birds fly up and was heard in every part of the city, leading to a surge in phone calls to police.

It was not immediately clear why a fighter plane was flying over Paris. A defence ministry spokesman confirmed it was a sonic boom but did not immediately offer further comment.

The police urged people not to call emergency services.

Paris has been tense since a knife attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Friday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

fighter jet

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

fighter jet

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panelists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

fighter jet

Lagos Assembly commends LASU for being number two in Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commended the Lagos State University (LASU) for its attainment as the second-best university in Nigeria, the 11th in Africa and one of the first 500 in the world based on the latest world rating of universities.