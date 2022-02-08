Oyo NSCDC inaugurates 74 female armed officers as special squad, tasks them on ensuring peace

Seventy-four female officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been tasked to ensure peace even while armed, rather than creating trouble within the nation.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gave the charge, on Tuesday, at the passing out parade of female armed squad in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Commandant General, represented by the Assistant Commandant General of the Corps, Shem Obafaiye, spoke on the nation’s need to raise Amazons that would be a replica of the female soldiers who fought the Dahomey war in history.

He noted that the civil defence officers had the responsibility of handling their weapons with civility and follow the rules of engagement.

Saying that much had been invested in the female officers, the Commandant General admonished them to protect the interest of the people.

In his address, the Oyo State commandant, Michael Adaralewa said that the inauguration was to further ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties, adding that the personnel had been made to undergo training in the principles of internal security.

He urged citizens to synergise with security agencies in the state, including the civil defence, just as he warned criminals in the state to vacate the territory or face the wrath of the law.

In his message at the event, the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde congratulated the female armed squad for going against all odds to get to the conclusion of the training.

Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Mojeed Mogbonjubola, promised his support for the civil defence with whatever it would take to nip criminal activities in the bud across the state.

