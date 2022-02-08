Tambuwal assures PDP of new members ahead of 2023 elections

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has assured that the rank and file of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will soon be upscaled nationwide, saying more people are expected to decamp to it from other political parties across the country.

The governor made this observation on Tuesday during the third leg of his consultation visit to decide his options on seeking the PDP ticket to run for the position of president next year, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Nigerian Tribune reports that last week Tuesday and yesterday the governor had visited Bamaina, Jigawa State and Gusau, Zamfara State.

Gov Tambuwal, accompanied on Tuesday by the former Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari and former minister of power, Engr Bello Suleiman, appreciated the unity of purpose displayed by the Kebbi State PDP stalwarts and followers during the recent local government election held in the state.

“All political watchers in the country on Saturday witnessed the political sagacity of the state PDP, which is united. Your vigilance and cohesion in the realization of such feat will help the party on the national front,” he noted.

For these reasons, he offered that it is imperative for PDP stakeholders to unite and cooperate. “This will attract more people, who are already on the verge of crossing over to it,” the governor said.

“The PDP in Kebbi State is united. The PDP in Kebbi State is compact and strong. I appeal to you to work together as a family to attract more members from the opposition because there is a lot of trouble in the other house.

“I know they will leave and come here. When they come I implore you to be very magnanimous so that when they come, you should be accommodating and carry everybody along, so that together, God willing, we shall win the elections here In Kebbi State and in Nigeria come 2023,” Governor Tambuwal said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Turning to the situation in the country under the control of the APC, Tambuwal lamented, for the umpteenth time, that “Nigeria is on the verge of collapse as a result of the preponderance of insecurity, debilitating healthcare system, poverty, falling standard of education, corruption and other ills that have become the hallmark of the APC administration thus far.”

Former Sokoto Governor Bafarawa, who described the visit as homecoming, expressed happiness with the integrity displayed by the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP during the local councils election held in the state.

“We’re here for consultation between you and our own who seeks the coveted office of President in Nigeria God willing,” Bafarawa added, urging supporters to sustain their prayers and backing for Governor Tambuwal.

Recounting Tambuwal’s antecedents, as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governor of Sokoto state, he said “this is why we are backing you to fly the PDP Presidential ticket in 2023.”

“The success of this quest is predicated upon the choice of party delegates. We’re sure Kebbi PDP delegates will readily vote for him,” he added just as he recalled that in 2019, three of them – himself, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and Tambuwal all sought the same position of flying the PDP Presidential flag; and, Tambuwal emerged second.

Now, he posits, both him and Turaki, who supported Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who clinched the ticket then, are now ready to work for Tambuwal.

In his welcome address, former acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad expressed gratitude to Gov. Tambuwal and his entourage for the visit, pointing out that Nigeria needs a competent, trustworthy and courageous leader, the like of Tambuwal.

“Nigeria is in bad shape after years of (misrule) by President Muhammadu Buhari. The country has never been so divided along with ethnic and religious affiliations like now. If a worthy person doesn’t take over it risks breaking apart,” Alhaji Halliru noted.

In his remarks, the Kebbi state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Usman Suru, said: “Historically we in Kebbi are one with the people of Sokoto. You don’t need to campaign here. All the state delegates, chairmen of local government wings and members of the executives in the state will vote for you.

“When it is time to decide who becomes our party’s Presidential candidate, we may exceed even Sokoto state. I say this because there may be some black legs in Sokoto, but here we are behind you one hundred per cent.”

During the visit, Gov. Tambuwal and his entourage were accorded a rousing welcome by the leadership and followers of Kebbi state PDP including the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, former minister for special duties, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Rinzi Bamaiyi (rtd), former director of counterterrorism in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Gen. Sarkin-Yaki Bello, ex-General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, Gen. Aminu Bande and former National Women Leader of the PDP, Hajiya Maryam Waziri.