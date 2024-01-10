A new commandant, Augustine Padonu, assumed duties on Tuesday as the head of the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He took over from the erstwhile Commandant, Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, who had been deployed to Osun State Command.

Before the handover ceremony, held at the command headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, the new commandant reportedly toured all departments, units, and other facilities, led by Dr Adaralewa.

This was followed by a brief meeting with Heads of Departments, Heads of Units, Area Commanders, Sectional Heads, and Unit Commanders, according to the Public Relations Officer, DSC Samuel Opebiyi.

At the meeting, Commandant Adaralewa expressed his confidence in Commandant Padonu’s ability to lead the Oyo State Command effectively.

He highlighted the array of formidable officers holding various positions within the command and emphasised the boost in morale resulting from recent promotions under the leadership of the Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Adaralewa encouraged the management team to prioritise the interests of the Corps above their personal interests and extended a call for their support to the incoming commandant.

He formally presented the handover note to Commandant Padonu to symbolise the transfer of responsibilities, while Dr Adaralewa immediately moved to Osun State to assume leadership of the command.

Accepting the handover note, Commandant Padonu acknowledged the legacy of his predecessor and underscored his dedication to building upon the established foundation.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration, pledging to work hand-in-hand with all personnel to further enhance the command’s efficiency and effectiveness in safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Oyo State.

The ceremony culminated in the symbolic exchange of flags, while Commandant Adaralewa inspected the Guard of Honour for the last time in Oyo State Command, followed by the passing of the NSCDC flag to Commandant Padonu.

The new commandant then assumed the role of inspecting the Guard of Honour after the exit of the outgoing commandant, marking the commencement of his official duty.

Commandant Padonu Augustine, a native of Badagry in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, rose through the ranks since his enlistment in 2005 and boasts of a distinguished career marked by leadership positions across various departments and divisions within the NSCDC.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Accounting from the University of Jos in 1996.

Commandant Padonu has served in various capacities within the NSCDC, including Head of Department (HOD) for Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in Lagos State Command and HOD for Intelligence and Investigation in Osun State Command.

He has also held several positions as Area Commander and Divisional Officer in various formations across the country, including the FCT Command, Lagos State Command, and Kaduna State Command.

