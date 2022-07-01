Oyo MMPN inaugurates new officers

THE Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has inaugurated new executive members to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The inauguration, held at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Central Mosque in lbadan, was part of the events marking the third annual conference of the association, an initiative of the immediate past executive committee.

The Chief Missioner the MMPN in the state, Malam Akeem Ghazali, while delivering a lecture on leadership and trust in Islam, emphasised the need for Muslims to embrace truth which, according to him, is the key to the exaltation of the association.

He admonished the new officers of the association to consult widely when necessary and work as a team.

The chairman on the occasion, Alhaji Lekan Jeariogbe, commended the immediate past executive committee for its innovations and membership drive and urged the new executives to build on the achievements.

Jeorigbe appealed to the leadership of the MMPN not to deviate from the path the association is known for and commended the former executive committee members for upholding the established system in determining the leaders of the association.

The immediate past chairman of the association, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan, said adherence to standard transition practice was inevitable for the progress of any organisation.

Fasasi, who attributed the success of his leadership to team work, urged the new executive members to sustain the legacies of the association, particularly its campaign against the broadcast of anti-Islamic programmes.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the Oyo State MMPN, Alhaji Abdul Rofih Adebayo of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), commended the former executive committee and sought Allah’s guidance in his quest to take the association further.





The Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdur Rasheed Abdul Azeez; the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, Alhaji Ademola Babalola and former Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Alhaji Ladiran, admonished the new officers to obey the dictate of Allah in their dealings and see their task as service to humanity.

The event, which was graced by veterans and journalists from print, broadcast and new media outfits, witnessed presentation of awards to outstanding MMPN members as well as presentation of certificates to members of the immediate past executive committee.

Some of the award recipients include Mr Ibrahim Adegoke, Most Outstanding Member; Alhaja Hafsat Adedeji, Most Punctual Member and Alhaji Amsat Ladiran, Most Supportive Elder.

The Ministry of Information received the ‘Best Branch’ award and a gift was presented to a retired member of the association from the FRCN branch, Alhaji Tohir Imam.