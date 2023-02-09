The Oyo State Government has charged residents of the state to have a change of mind-set in the new year, urging them to patronise assigned PSP operators.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun on Thursday.

Olatubosun who gave this charge in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, urged residents to regularly pay their waste bills, acquire waste bins for their homes, and avoid cart pushers.

In the statement, Olatubosun charged residents to work in tandem with the laid down principles by Oyo State Waste Management Task Force and the Oyo State Government Waste Management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd.

He said, “The Oyo State Waste Management Taskforce and Mottianai have appealed to residents at different times to promptly pay their waste bills. The two have also promised to continue offering quality service, to keep our city clean.”

Speaking further, Olatubosun reiterated the need for every home to acquire a waste bin, as enforcement on defaulting homes would begin in earnest.

He also lauded the Task Force’s efforts, led by Mrs. Adedayo Aderonke at improving the collection and disposal of solid waste, including the deployment of additional waste collection trucks and the implementation of a new route optimisation system.

Also speaking on Mottainai Recycling Ltd’s efforts at tackling the menace of indiscriminate refuse disposal, Olatubosun said the company has stepped up its advocacy campaign this year.

He also harped on the importance of recycling in the waste management ecosystem in the state, urging residents to explore it for its vast economic and environmental values.

“Last year, the Oyo State Government intensified efforts to promote the culture of environmental sustainability among residents, through market advocacy programs,” he said.

“One of the key areas we focused on last year was improving the collection and disposal of solid waste, and recycling. This year we will do more. We will increase the number of waste collection trucks on our roads, to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” he stated.





Olatubosun also thanked Oyo State residents for their cooperation and support.