The Oyo State Government has pledged the sum of N10 million for veterans and departed heroes of the Armed Forces.

Governor Seyi Makinde made known the donation of the state government during the launch of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund Raising Week held at the executive council chambers of the Oyo State Governor’s office, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Speaking, Makinde appreciated the efforts of the Armed Forces, serving, retired and late, in preserving the nation’s democracy even to the extent of paying the supreme price.

He noted that men of the Armed Forces were deserving of great applause and support as they are usually proactive and work even in less conducive environment.

On his part, the governor also made a personal donation of N1million.

This is as he directed the leadership in each of the 33 local government administration to provide the sum of N200,000 as monthly subvention and running cost office of the Nigerian Legion in their domain while the sum of N500,000 was approved for the State Council of the Legion in Oyo State.

Makinde’s approvals was in response to earlier requests of the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Dr Ogunkojo Adeyemi which also included demand for official vehicles, renovation of the council headquarters of the legion, increment of the salary of its personnel working at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.

More than ever, Ogunkojo called for increased support ofthe government, individuals, organisations for families of ex-servicemen and persons who committed their lives to the security and peace of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aftermath of drone attack: Count us out of Christmas celebration —Tudun Biri Christians

In this report, Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU gauged the mood in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State as Christians in the area join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow......….

Christmas: No cash, high cost of food items, but we will find way to celebrate

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, VINCENT KURAUN and NURUDEEN ALIMI spoke with Nigerians on how they plan to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivals in light of the country’s economic challenges……..

Tinubu’s approval rating is reducing — Lukman, APC former vice chair

Salihu Lukman was the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from his exalted office from the APC National Working Committee on the eve of the emergence of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as APC National Chairman..….….…

FG to investigate outrageous airfares by airlines

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has announced plans to investigate the raging and unbelievable airfare regime imposed on Nigerian travelers by airlines operating in the country.…..…

After two years, CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban it imposed two years ago on cryptocurrency transactions in the Nigerian banking system. The CBN announced the reversal of the policy in a circular by Haruna Mustapha, its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation. Mustapha said that the apex bank would now provide regulations for financial institutions on how to manage cryptocurrency to avoid misuse…..…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…