The governor of Oyo State now has sole discretionary authority, without recourse to the state Council of Obas and Chiefs, to specify the chieftaincies holders of which are entitled to wear beaded crowns.

However, those persons elevated to wear beaded crown from Baales to Minor chiefs are mandated to continue to pay obeisance to their prescribed or consenting authority.

These are key parts of a bill to amend the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000, passed into law, on Wednesday.

The passage of the bill into law followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and State Honors, headed by Honourable Akintunde Olajide, at plenary.

As passed, the sub-section (1) of section 28 which hitherto read, “The governor may cause such inquiries to be held at such times and in such places and by such person or persons as it or he may consider necessary or desirable,” now reads, “The governor may cause such inquiries to be held at such times and in such places and by such person or persons as he may consider necessary or desirable.”

Also, sub-section (3) of the new law now reads: “Any person who pursuant to subsection (1) of this section is elevated to wear beaded crown from Baales to Minor Chiefs who being a customary tenant shall continue to pay obeisance to his prescribed or consenting authority.”

Recall that, the Oyo State House of Assembly had on Friday 12th May, 2023 held a public hearing on the proposed amendment with some traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Oyo state calling for caution over the move to amend the Chiefs law.

However, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan Land, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola had at the public hearing conveyed the approval of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, for the move to amend the law, elevate chiefs and give beaded crowns to Baales.

Slamming the gavel in favour of the passage of the bill into law, Speaker of the Oyo Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin said the amendment giving the governor the discretionary power in respect of the chieftaincy holders that are entitled to wear beaded crowns was a good development.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and State Honors, Honourable Akintunde Olajide said the amendment was long overdue.