Oyo farmers get implements from FG

FARMERS in Oyo State, under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), recently received farm equipment from the Federal Government throught the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, to further boost their productivity.

The equipments are: rice transplanter, 3HP water pump, multi-purpose thresher, drip irrigation kit with accessories tank, pump and solar panel and maize peeler and dehusk.

The Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state, Mr John Olateru who supervised the distribution of the equipment at the state secretariat of the association in Ibadan, said it is the first time the real farmers are getting farm implements directly from the federal government.

He said Nigeria is now going towards achieving greatness as the benefits of the farmers can now get to them without much stress.

According to him, over the years the equipments are available in warehouses across the country, but it is always difficult for the real farmers to get them in their various localities.

He said: “this is the first time the real farmers are getting direct benefit of having access to the farm implements and equipments without stress. It is not that we don’t have those things in our warehouses in states across the country but the cumbersome process in accessing it makes it difficult to get to the real farmers.

“Before now, we have to write through the Director of Agriculture in federal ministry in the state and follow it by going to Abuja. We may need to spend days in Abuja which could affect our farms but now, they channel it to us through the minister. We have received it and we are sharing it to our members in the state as you can see.”

The chairman, however, advised federal government to allow farmers to make use of its structures in rural areas for the benefit of the people, rather than allowing it wasting away.

He said:”it is disheartening that their structures are rotten away. Many of our members showed interest to make use of the structures but they told us that it is the same process as getting farm implements and equipments which we refered to as cumbersome.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…