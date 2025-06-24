Metro

Oyo CJ visits Abolongo prison, frees 77 inmates

Bioluwatife Akinyemi
In a major step toward decongesting correctional facilities, 77 inmates have been released from the Abologo Medium Custodial Centre in Oyo State.

The release followed an official visit by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon. Justice I.S. Yerima, as part of a two-day judicial initiative aimed at reviewing cases and easing overcrowding in the state’s prisons.

Representing Justice Yerima during the visit was Hon. Justice Akintola, who delivered a message of hope and caution to the freed inmates. “You must understand that this is an uncommon favour,” he says. “Today, God has shown you mercy. Reflect deeply. You are not the only ones here, yet grace found you. Don’t take this opportunity for granted.”

The freed inmates, selected from a total of 114 reviewed cases, were discharged on various grounds including poor health, prolonged pre-trial detention, and minor capital offences. Justice Akintola urged them to avoid returning to crime, encouraging them instead to pursue legitimate, creative means of livelihood. “Aliko Dangote and Bola Ahmed Tinubu were born like you. Start small, think big, and grow gradually,” he adds.

Oyo State Controller of Corrections, Mr Ayoola Dare Opadeji, expressed his appreciation for the visit and described it as part of the judiciary’s consistent commitment to justice and reform. “This is a welcome exercise that we’ve come to expect as a norm from the judiciary,” he says. “I strongly urge My Lord, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, to consider making these visits more frequent if possible, on a monthly basis because of the ongoing challenge of prison congestion.”

The second phase of this decongestion exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at Agodi Maximum Prison.

As the judiciary continues to push for a more responsive and humane correctional system, today’s release brings renewed hope not just to the freed inmates, but also to those still awaiting their turn for justice.

