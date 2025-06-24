FCT council polls: Don’t waste your money, time — Wike tells opposition

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has advised members of opposition parties not to waste their time and money ahead of the FCT area council polls scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday when Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jubrin represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to inaugurated the right-hand service of Inner Northern Expressway from Ring Road 3 (RR3) to Outer Northern Expressway popularly known as Murtala Expressway, from Idu to Zuba districts of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The inauguration of the 31 billion worth 16-kilometre road was day ten in continuation of the 17-day scheduled for inauguration of projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the watch of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to mark the second anniversary of the President.

Wike who took stock of what the President has done in the territory wondered what those who are not on the side of the President would preach to the people, saying those on the side of the President have results to show.

He said: “We will continue to do the best under the renewed hope agenda for the interest of our country, for the interest of Abuja.

“I don’t know, those who want to run elections in the area councils, I don’t know what they will preach to the people. But those who are with us, they have the opportunity to tell people what we have done. So let people not waste their money. Let people not waste their money. The result is known by what we have shown.

“So not when you say you are rigged. No, look at the rigging here now. The project is the rigging, when you provide what the people who want, everything is gone.

“So, those of you who are my friends, I don’t know where you are running. But my friends we will come out and tell the people, look at the roads, look at the bus terminal, look at the schools. All those ones coming now, where are they coming from?”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

