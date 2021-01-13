Oyo civil servants can now rise to grade level 17 ― Makinde

Civil servants in Oyo State can now rise to grade level (GL) 17 while those with outstanding promotions from the year 2017 to 2020 will be attended to this year.

The State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, stated this at the 2021 Interfaith service, held, on Wednesday, at state Secretariat, Ibadan, however, noted that only deserving civil servants will rise to grade level 17 as their terminal point of service.

Asserting his commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers, Makinde said the state was prepared to ensure that it does not default in regular payment of salaries and pensions.

Makinde further disclosed that his administration had so far spent about N9.3 billion to clear the backlog of pensions and gratuities.

Speaking further, he tasked both workers and government appointees alike to do a self-appraisal and commit themselves to better service this year.

He said: “We heard some people wondering last year if we will continue paying salaries promptly given the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic meltdown.

“Well, by the grace of God, we are not owing any salaries. We even surprised them more by paying 13th month salaries for the second time running at a time when other states are owing their workers.

“In fact, we have spent about N9.3 billion to pay pensions and gratuities owed by the previous administration so far and we will continue to pay to clear up the backlog.

“Also, as you may be aware, there is a backlog of outstanding promotions from 2016. This will be addressed this year. Furthermore, deserving civil servants will have the opportunity to get up to grade level 17 under our watch. Let me reassure you that we will continue to prioritise the welfare of the civil servants in Oyo State.”

The event also afforded an opportunity for Makinde to assert that his administration will this year complete and inaugurate at least seven road projects, the Lekan Salami Stadium remodelling, four bus terminals, bike and bus terminal at Agodi Gate, Ibadan, and the rebuilt Akesan market, Oyo town.

He listed the road projects billed for inauguration as the 65km Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin road; the 21km Airport- Ajia-New Ife Express road with a spur to Amuloko; the 12km Apete-Awotan-Akufo road; the 3km Under G Stadium-LAUTECH-2nd Gate road; the 5km Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa road; the 12.5km dualisation of Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe-Apata road and the 10km Saki Township road dualisation.

Giving her opening remarks, state Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola warned civil servants against taking for granted the commitment of the state government to their welfare.

In particular, she warned against disloyalty, lateness to work, docility, truancy, while assuring those outstanding workers will be rewarded.

Agboola added that the state will soon commence a process of updating its outdated civil service rules.

Both the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Kayode Martins, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Ogundiran, were united in lauding the Makinde government for commitment to workers’ welfare especially by prompt payment of salaries.

The NLC Chairman, however, urged the state government to look at its ageing civil service, consider 13th-month payment for retirees and ensure implementation of the new minimum wage across all Ministries, Department and Agencies and tertiary institutions.

In their separate sermons, Chief Imam, Government House mosque, Alhaji Bello Rufai, and Bishop, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ogbomosho diocese, Reverend Ademola Moradeyo, admonished on diligent service to God, while urging Governor Makinde to tread softly in dealing with politicians.

