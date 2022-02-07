Oyo APC chieftains reject Omodewu as chairman

NOTWITHSTANDING last week’s inauguration of Mr Isaac Omodewu as chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), various groups of members of the party have vowed to explore all legal means to retrieve the party from those they referred to as minority group.

The groups, led by Senator Ayo Adeseun, fingered the national leadership for turning the table against the majority and hijacking the Oyo APC for a particular set of party members and accomplishing a set agenda.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on Sunday evening, Adeseun said the groups were insistent on using all legal means to ensure that the national leadership affirms consensus arrangement of leaders of the party that produced Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi as chairman of the Oyo APC.

Among subscribers to the stance were Mr Sunday Dare, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Senator Soji Akanbi, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Professor Adeolu Akande, Dr Ismail Adewusi, Mr Zacch Adelabu, Dr Joseph Tegbe, Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and Honourable Olagunju Ojo, Alhaji Olalekan Alli. Adeseun described the October 30, 2021 congress that produced Omodewu as a ‘kangaroo get-together’ and against an earlier agreement reached with the national leadership that the congress be postponed for two weeks till November 7.

He bemoaned that the national leadership of the party continued to discourage disciplined conduct by the party members and desire for all-inclusiveness but continued to connive with a minority group to hijack the party.

Adeseun said: “We have been trying to build a party that is all-inclusive, all-embracing but the national leadership of the party connived with a hopeless minority group within the APC to seek to hijack the party to achieve a particular, predetermined end.

“We went through the processes of electing executives at ward, local government and state level, by consensus with the support of the national leadership but at the tail end, they now turned the table and have tried to hijack it for a particular set of the party membership.”