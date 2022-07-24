Oyo 2023: Accord, ZLP, PRP gov candidates missing as INEC displays particulars

Except there are some changes or publication of addendum, three parties: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Accord Party (AP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) do not have candidates for the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State.

This is evident based on the personal particulars of governorship displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its Oyo State head office, in Ibadan.

As displayed, 15 parties out of the 18 registered political parties have governorship candidates for the 2023 election in the state.

They include Seyi Makinde (Peoples Democratic Party), Popoola Joshua (New Nigeria Peoples Party), Teslim Folarin (All Progressives Congress), Yusuf Akim (Action Democratic Party), and Sadiq Olatunji (Labour Party).

Others are Ajekiigbe Lateef (Action Alliance), Agbomeji Olamide (Young Progressive Party), Adegboyega Raymond (National Rescue Movement), Bamidele Ganiyu (African Democratic Congress), Okunade Tunde (Boot Party).

The list of governorship candidates also includes Okedara Mojeed (African Action Congress), Adeniran Adeyemi (Allied Peoples Movement), Yakubu Adekunle (Social Democratic Party), Adeshina Adewale (All Progressive Grand Alliance), Yinusa Kazeem (Action Peoples Party).

Meanwhile, the names of running mates of 10 out of the 15 governorship candidates in Oyo State whose personal particulars were displayed by the INEC are conspicuously missing.

Those parties with governorship but without deputy governorship candidates are New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Action Alliance (AA), Young Progressives Party (YPP), All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP).

Others without deputy governorship candidates displayed are the Boot party (BP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

