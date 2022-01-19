Oyewumi Ajagungbade III: Exit of a royal legend

IN the wisdom of Samuel Butler, a renowned poet, cleric and satirist, in his piece on life and death: “To himself, everyone is an immortal, he may know well that he is going to die, but he can never know that he is dead.” And so, Samuel Butler’s wise saying was aptly demonstrated during my last encounter with the paramount ruler Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, precisely on Friday the 28th of May 2021. On that memorable occasion, I had led a team of senior journalists from the Headquarters of Radio Nigeria Abuja, to pay homage to the revered traditional ruler on the occasion of his 95th birthday celebration. Kabiyesi, as old as he was, waited for the Abuja visitors until 6.00pm, apparently as a mark of respect for the media men. The day had been very busy as prominent indigenes of Ogbomosoland were being conferred with chieftaincy titles by the monarch. In spite of his age, Baba was radiant and beaming with smiles to welcome us to the place. His composure and lively disposition did not suggest that Baba was going to die in the next five years which would have closed his age to one hundred years on earth.

After the normal introductions and specification of our mission which I did, Baba rained royal blessings from his heart on us. The most interesting part of the visit was when a journalist who is a northerner greeted baba specially. Baba turned the whole occasion to a Hausa-speaking session while the rest of us watched in admiration. At this juncture, one of the journalists asked the monarch to speak on the state of the nation. And behold, Baba’s answer surprised everybody when he said “I am not going to say anything about Nigeria again, I have said enoug. Will you let me bless you again so that you can go on your appointed way?” This done and just as we were departing, I could not find my cap. As I was searching, baba said: “How can you come to the palace with your cap and go back bare headed? You are not a stranger in the palace. Search well and get it.” A voice came in from outside: “Oga, your cap is in the car.” That was my last conversation with Baba before he joined his ancestors on 12th December 2021.

For close to five decades Oba Oyewunmi Ajagungbade reigned as Soun of Ogbomosoland the community witnessed unprecented progress in education, health, industrialization, commerce and politics. One that readily comes to mind in the area of education, was that when Oba Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III ascended the throne of his forefathers, there were only three high schools in the whole community as large as it was. These schools are Ogbomoso Grammar School, established in 1952, Ogbomoso Girls High School established in 1959 and Ogbomoso High School established in the 60s. The Ogbomoso central Baptist Association had attempted to establish the Baptist High School to make the whole number four but the funds required by the ministry of Education to grant approval could not be easily raised.

That was the point Oba Oyewunmi Ajagunbade III came to the rescue through his philanthropic gesture to release from his own purse the whole funds requested by the Education ministry for prompt approval. That was how the Baptist High School Ogbomoso came in the being inspite of Oba Oyewunmi” been a Muslim. Apart from the Old Baptist College established by the Baptist Mission as well as the Baptist Theological Seminary Ogobomoso. No government presence in the community in the area of territory education . The teachers college was established and later wiped out. By the time Oba Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III departed this world on the 12th December 2021, there were more than 100 secondary schools, three teaching hospitals, a school of nursing , a university and other private territory institutions. However, my close relationship with Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III began in 1977 when I was the correspondent of Daily Times of Nigeria Limited in Ogbomoso. It happened that a group of chiefs and some disgruntled politicians hatched a rebellion and published a signed statement in a national d aily that the Soun had been removed as the Oba. The news brought confusion to the community.

I contacted the palace as a reporter and right there with the Kabiyesi, met the late lawyer, Oladunni Ayandipo, who was the Soun’s lawyer. Having done my bit by asking the Kabiyesi questions, I proceeded to Ilorin, Kwara State, to my state editor whose office supervised the Ogbomoso office of Daily times. My editor and other senior journalist assisted me in contacting the Emir’s palace which gave me a special solidarity message to the Soun of Ogbomoso. Back in the evening, I met the Kabiyesi holding a meeting in the new Soun’s palace just completed. On sighting me, Kabiyesi called me into an inner room where I delivered the royal message. He happily blessed me and gave me some cash reward for transport. Moreover, when the matter became a legal tussle, some of the chiefs who signed the purported removal letter came forward openly that their signatures where forged. And so the rebellion collapsed like a house built on sand. It is to be noted that Oba Ajagungbade III faced many opposition, fought many battles while on the throne but God gave him the grace to overcome all the obstacles put in his ways by his detractors. Oba Ajagungbade III was not just an ordinary manarch, as he was brave, confident, courageous, truthful, accommodating and feared no battle no matter how small or big.

For no authority, whether federal, state or local, could intimidate or threaten him. In actual fact, Oba Ajagungbade III reigned for 48 years during which he worked with 20 governors, both military and civilian.

These are Christopher Oluwole Rotimi western state, Akintunde Aduwo, David Jemibewon, Oyo, Paul Tarfa, James Ajibola Ige, Omololu Olunloyo, Oladayo Popoola, Adetunji Olurin, Sasaenia Adedeji Oresanya, Abdulkareem Adisa, Kolapo Isola, Adetoye Sode, Colonel Nwosu, Ahmed Usman, Compol Oyekhire, Lam Adesina, Rashidi Ladoja, Christopher Adebayo, Alao Akala, Abiola Ajimobi and Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, the current governor.

It was not possible to undermine Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III’s authority because members of the community respected and obeyed him.

It was not that the Monarch did not disagree with those governors but such disagreement would always be in the interest of Ogbomoso Community.

For he was wealthy, powerful, wise, generous and ready to listen to every complaint.

Apart from many good deeds Kabiyesi did for his community and mankind in general

There were some instances which I must not fail to mention as somebody who appreciates good things.

The first was the millennium press reek of Radio Nigeria, Ibadan whose record had not been broken till date. It was in the year 2000.

As the Vice chairman of the planning committee I was saddled with the responsibility of bringing Soun as the Royal Father of the day.

When I got to the palace with the letter of invitation baba asked, I my son do you want me to be physically present? I said Yes baba because you will be sitting with at least four governor’s or their representatives FRCN Director – General, the Minister of Information and other dignitaries.

Baba accepted the invitation and promised me.

Behold, on the day of the ceremony baba came with six High Chiefs from Ogbomoso Land, and met other dignities as I promised him with faith.

Later baba called me to the palace and gave our NUJ handsome donation.

Another instance was when I presented my book on SL Akintola to the palace for royal blessings

The book entitled “Samuel Ladoke Akintola :- THE FOOTPRINTS OF A LEGEND”

On that occasion I had led members of the News Management of the FRCN Ibadan to the palace for the planned News summit of the south west stations of the FRCN billed to take place in Ogbomoso in the year 2016.

After the warm reception by Kabiyesi and the High Chiefs in the palace, we stated our mission and baba was happy.

I then used the occasion to present my book for royal blessings Receiving the copies of the books.

Kabiyesi asked is it only the royal blessing you need or I should give you money. I responded with due respect that I needed both.

Kabiyesi then returned to High Chief Jagun who was sitting by his side and said “ Jagun give him this envelope he has done a good job which most of our professors did not care to do it was a big money all in Central Bank notes.

These few examples are just these that can be easily remembered. Baba has come seen and conquered.

His deeds were not interred with his bones but keep speaking for him

Good night baba and may the Ogbomoso community be fortunate to get your type as their new king AMEN.