Oyetola condoles Tambuwal, Makinde over death of commissioners

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commiserated with his counterparts in Sokoto and Oyo States, Hon Aminu Tambuwal and Engineer Seyi Makinde respectively, over the death of their commissioners.

The commissioners are Hon Surajo Marafa-Gatawa, Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, and the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Hon Kehinde Ayoola.

Oyetola, in a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, sympathised with the families of the bereaved and Governments of Sokoto and Oyo states.

“On behalf of the government and people of thesState of Osun, I condole with my colleagues, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Seyi Makinde of Oyo States over the death of two serving commissioners in their respective cabinets. I also commiserate with the families, friends and associates of the deceased.

“Their sudden and unfortunate death has robbed their states of the services of patriotic and hard-working public servants,” Oyetola said.

The governor noted that the deceased were outstanding politicians, who were loyal and dedicated to their duties, and would be sorely missed by their families and the people they served.

He prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and comfort their governors, families and loved ones.

