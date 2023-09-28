General overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Samuel Aboyeji has described the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji as a man taking giant strides in the development of the state.

Aboyeji stated this when he and some leaders of the Church paid a courtesy visit to the governor.

He congratulated him and also acknowledged the giant strides already being taken in moving the state forward.

The General Overseer commended Governor Oyebanji for having the people at heart, and informed him that God sent him (General Overseer) to Ekiti State to bless the Governor, the people and the Land, and that when he blesses the people and the land, God himself will bless them from heaven.

He informed the Governor of the ‘Nextgen Agenda’ of the administration and the planting of a grand assembly in Ado Ekiti

In response, the Governor thanked the general overseer, his wife and other leaders of the church for the visit.

The governor said his becoming Governor is a divine mandate and assignment from God and he is committed to faithfully carrying out that mandate.

The governor said “God sent him intentionally to cater for the welfare of the poor and vulnerable in the State” he promised the church leadership of his readiness to partner with the Church.”

The governor used the visit to mention some of the activities of his government to draw the people closer to God, including publicly handing over the government and the entire state to God; and setting aside the last Friday of every month for ‘Praise and Thanksgiving to God’.

