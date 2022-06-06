Owo: Osun lawmaker Woke Oke mourns victims, condemns action

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke on Monday mourned the victims of the Sunday gun attack on a Catholic church in Owo in Ondo State, describing it as barbaric which the security forces should wake up and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Federal lawmaker called for extra vigilance by the nation’s security forces as the preparations for the 2023 general elections hot up, saying that the gruesome killing of innocent worshippers in Owo, Ondo state last Sunday was not what the Nation needed at this critical period in the country.

Hon Oke who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives on Public Accounts condemned the grisly killing as abominable and senseless, just as he described the perpetrators and those behind them as beasts who should be hunted down immediately by the security forces.

According to him, “My heartfelt condolences are with the people of Owo over the Sunday massacre. My heart is heavy and I am still grieving over the murder of innocent Nigerians. The beasts who carried out the dastardly act will perish unsung and unwept. Their children will suffer and die violently,”

The daylight massacre in the ancient of Owo, according to him was a wakeup call to Nigerians that no part of the country was saved, adding that if places of worship, regarded as sacred havens of peace were being invaded with impunity, God helps all of us.

He consoled with Owo monarch, the Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, family members of those killed in the church and the entire Owo people over the loss of their dear ones.





He called for the urgent overhaul of the nation’s security apparatus with a view to providing better and reliable security to the citizenry.

The lawmaker also sensitizes Nigerians to be conscious of their environment because criminals, according to him were not ghosts but a human being in animal skins leaving among the people

According to him, with what happened on Sunday in Owo it behoves everyone to literally become a security agent by alerting the relevant authorities about the criminal activities of wicked people around them before their sinister plans are executed”.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain ones, supplicating that God grants their relatives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.