The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has said that the goal of the organisation is to discover more brilliant and talented students who are indigenes of Ibadan.

This was stated on Friday by the Chairman of 2024 Ibadan Cultural Festival Week, Balogun Gaphar Ojetola during the grand finale of the 2024 Ibadan Inter-Local Government Schools’ Quiz, Spelling Bee, and Essay Competitions held at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

According to him, participants of the competition were drawn from public primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in some local governments in Ibadan.

The event which was organised by CCII was part of celebrations of the 2024 Ibadan Cultural Festival Week.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance at the event include the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi, CCII President General and Chief Adeniyi Ajewole and Chairman of Erudite Millennium, Chief Saheed Oladele.

Ojetola further noted that the programme was organised to discover more talents in the area of education.

“You children are our future. We want to discover talented students in our schools. We want to discover them.

“We spent three months to organise the preliminary of this competition. We have spent a lot of money. We are looking for people who will make us proud”.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE