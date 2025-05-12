Osun politics, defection and Adeleke’s prospects in 2026

By Kehinde Kolawole

HONOURABLE Oluwole Oke is a quintessential lawmaker. He has been in the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives for about two decades. There is no doubt that the people of Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency love the lawmaker. He has played his role in the development of the constituency, both in human and physical developments of course, according to his capabilities in all the 21 wards in the Ijesa North Federal Constituency. However, the recent statement allegedly made by the lawmaker to the effect that as he exits the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls for deep reflection. He boasted that the PDP will not get 500 votes in the constituency in the governorship election, come 2026. The statement is very deep and scary. He claimed that his constituents have hardly benefited any tangible dividends from Governor Ademola Adeleke’ governance since his assumption of office. Could this be true? To start with, it is trite to point out that there is no politician that should claim to be above his or her political party; talk of party supremacy. It is known to all and sundry that the about 20 years that revered Honourable Oke has spent in the National Assembly is on the ticket of the PDP. Certainly, if he leaves the PDP, the party still remains strong in Obokun/Oriade and, indeed, in the entire Osun State. Though, his exit may leave a sore in the party and all elections if the sore is not well treated it may have a devastating effect.

The foregoing brings the Senator Ademola Adeleke-led PDP government in Osun State into the discussion. The people of Obokun/Oriade remain solidly behind the governor and the party, PDP. And as such, the exit of any individual from the party will not diminish the support base. Many indigenes have argued that capable hands are never in short supply in the constituency. Obokun/Oriade is blessed with eminent sons and daughters that can adequately represent it at any level. And justice and equity require that positions of responsibility are spread across stakeholders. But with Honourable Oke or not, the people of the constituency have their expectations from the state government upon which their continued support would continue to rest. For instance, the collapsed Ere-Ijesa, Ijebu-Jesa bridge is of utmost importance to the people of the constituency. It is the bridge that links Oriade and Obokun Local Governments together. If the state government can fix this as a matter of urgency, there is no threat of anybody leaving the party that will scathe Governor Adeleke.

Also of note is the Otan-Ile, Ilare-Ijesa, Esa-Odo Ijebu-Jesa road. It is the demand of the people of the constituency that government shifts attention to it immediately. No government would fix all these and still live in fear of losing the people’s support. It is also instructive to let the state government know that stakeholders in Ijesaland are not happy with the trend of things on the presumed appointment of the Rector of Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke. They are mostly unhappy with seeming imposition going on in the institution. Similar scenario had played out in the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree. This time, it does not appear that the people will stomach a repeat of such unwelcome development in OSCOTECH. Ijesa people are not cowards. The governor should be wary of replicating the Edenisation senerio in OSCOTECH Esa-Oke. Let the ascension to the post of rectorship of the institution be transparent and according to edicts; then, the PDP government is assured of continued loyalty of the masses. A situation where an unqualified person is imposed on better-qualified colleagues would not speak well for the government of the day.

For emphasis, if the above-mentioned wishes of the people are met, the Adeleke-led PDP government can be rest assured of the Ijesa people’s support, irrespective of whoever dumps the party. Undoubtedly, Sunday Bisi, Diran Odeyemi, Taiwo Adeyekun, Mayowa Adejorin, Baba Faseru can frankly call the bluff of Oke and his allies if these certain grey areas are cleared, but if these are not done, there is fire on the mountain!

Kolawole writes in from Osun State.

