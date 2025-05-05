Adeleke’s spokesperson blasts ex-Osun speaker over ‘caretaker governor’ comment

The spokesperson to the Osun state governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Monday blasted forme state House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, for allegedly referring to Governor Ademola Adeleke as a “caretaker governor”.

Rasheed, in a statement made available in Osogbo, described the statement credited to the speaker on the governor as “condemnable and reprehensible.”

The spokesperson questioned the logic and rationale for Owoeye’s statement, calling on him to retract the statement and offer a public apology.

He said, “the duly elected governor who was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court is by all accounts not a caretaker governor but a state leader with legal mandate due for renewal in 2026.

“It appears Mr Owoeye is troubled by the dualisation of the Palace to Brewery junction road that is almost completed by Governor Adeleke. Ijesha people are praying daily for the Governor over that singular feat.

“Or he may have become politically confused and worried that the University of Ilesa is now a reality, unlike the audio delivery made by Owoeye and his team during their leadership of the state.

“Or maybe he is in pain over the direct curse placed on any Ijesaman who may dare to work against the re-election of Governor Adeleke by the highly revered late Owa of Ijesaland.

“Or is he disappointed that a purportedly high-profile defector has failed to ignite mass defection or that Hon Sunday Bisi, Senator Fadahunsi and other Ijesa PDP leaders are solidly holding the ground for the party and the Governor in Ijesa land?

“The former Speaker severally visited Governor Adeleke to approve files for him in the early days of the administration. How can the Governor who approved your files and even paid your entitlements be labelled caretaker Governor?

“While calling on the former Speaker to apologise for his negative choice of words, it is important to remind members of the opposition that the high performance rating of Mr Governor is coming from the people who enjoy the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

“It is glaring and self-evident to ever vigilant Osun citizens and even conscientious members of the opposition that the re-election of Governor Adeleke is already a fait accompli by God and man.

“The lying and insults only strengthen the resolve of the public to mercilessly defend, protect their votes and deliver a new mandate to Governor Adeleke come 2026.”

