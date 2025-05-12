Mother’s Day: Women, heartbeat of sustainable development — Oyo Rep, Olajide 

As part of activities commemorating the 2025 International Mother’s Day, the federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, on Sunday, hosted thousands of women from across Oyo State to a special luncheon in Ibadan.

According to the Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to the lawmaker, Tolu Mustapha, the well-attended event, held in the Anfani political residence of the lawmaker, was organised to celebrate the resilience, strength and invaluable contributions of women, particularly mothers, to societal development and nation building.

Hon. Olajide, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology, and Cybersecurity, lauded Nigerian women for their unwavering commitment to family, community service and national progress.

He noted that the role of women in shaping the policy direction and value system of any society could not be overemphasised, describing them as “the heartbeat of sustainable development.”

“Our mothers and women are the pillars upon which the home and by extension, the nation stand. They are not just nurturers of life but also trailblazers in every sector, be it education, health, governance, and the digital economy,” he said.

Olajide used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to policies and legislative interventions that promote gender equity, digital inclusion for women, improved healthcare and welfare delivery for mothers and children in his constituency.

Guests at the colourful ceremony included grassroots women leaders, market women, artisans, professionals, community heads, and political stakeholders from the 11 local governments in Ibadanland.

They expressed appreciation to the lawmaker for his consistency in prioritising women-focused programmes, describing him as a compassionate leader with a deep understanding of the needs of his constituents.

International Mother’s Day, observed every second Sunday in May, is dedicated to honouring the sacrifices, love and dedication of mothers across the world.

