Osun IPAC mourns as ex-SDP chairman, Oladehinde dies

Osun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has mourned the demise of the immediate past chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Sola Oladehinde.

Oladehinde whose death was announced today had served in the government of the former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola as the commissioner for commerce and industry while he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the Council, Mr Simon Adebayo and Dr Tosin Odeyemi respectively described Oladehinde as a calm and grassroots politician.

IPAC noted that the deceased’s contributions to the political growth of Osun cannot be forgotten in a jiffy, right from his days as a PDP member to being chairman of SDP.

The statement reads, “Dr Sola Oladehinde contributed meaningfully to every affair of IPAC during his lifetime. He was a father figure who will always mediate when he perceived things may want to go wrong.

“His death is a colossal loss. We sympathise with his immediate family, SDP members and Osun state in general.

“We pray that God will repose his soul and keep all he left behind.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Pipeline Of Stolen 400,000bpd Crude Discovered

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), a company owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has discovered another allegedly illegal crude oil pipeline attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline…

No Plan To Conduct Another Gov Primary In Ogun —PDP State Chairman

THE Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from any purported primary election for aspirants of the party…

2023: I Will Unite Nigerians, Rebuild Economy, Atiku Tells Northern Leaders

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has said that he will unite all Nigerians, strengthen national security and build a strong and robust economy as elected president of the country…





2023: Abiodun Hits Back At Amosun, Says Ex Gov’s Dirty Politics Will Fail

THE Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hit back at his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, declaring that he would fail in his anti-party politics aimed at scuttling his reelection bid in 2023…

FLICKERS: The Reversible Polaris Bank

A letter was found in 2006 in the room of a Nigerian drug leader after his apprehension in Thailand. The note had read: “Almighty God in Heaven, I have the right to be rich. I have the right to be a millionaire and no country has the right to pass laws…

GIBBER: Buhari’s Nostalgic Farewell To Judiciary

In what could pass for a redeeming move, President Muhammadu Buhari in his final budgetary propositions, forked out what appears a princely sum of N150 billion to the Nigerian Judiciary for 2023 spending. If carried by the National Assembly…