Osun guber: IGP deploys DIG, 3 choppers, 6 drones, assures adequate security 

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on Sunday ordered the immediate deployment of the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) who is the supervisory DIG for the South-West geopolitical zone, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to the state to ensure a hitch-free poll.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumyiwa Adajobi

According to the statement, the DIG ” is to be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, AIGs, Four Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police”.

He added that adequate police personnel of the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police and below have equally been deployed for the election.

According to the statement, “DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens in the state of secured space to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“Other senior officers deployed are tasked with coordinating human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, thirty (30) Local Government Areas and the 3,753 polling units in Osun State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement further explained that the IGP also ordered the deployment of the Commissioner of Police and Provost Marshall at the Force Headquarters, CP Julius Alawari to Osun State for the election, while CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, the Osun State Commissioner of Police was temporarily moved to the Force Headquarters until the conclusion of the election.

It added that the IGP would meet with stakeholders in Osogbo on Tuesday 12th and pointed out that the operational deployments were part of actions aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee peaceful and proper conduct of the Gubernatorial election.

The IGP further noted that the personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Police Airwing, Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as Police Medical Teams, would be on the ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.





It added that in addition, five armored personnel carriers for patrol as well as three helicopters and six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance, among other unique operational assets were also deployed.

It reassured the nation and the international community that the force was satisfactorily prepared for the election and reiterated the commitment of the force to synergizing with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all stakeholders and other security agencies to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in the state.