Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the weekend presented People with Disabilities and Schools of special needs in the state with cheques of over 81 Million naira to make them develop their potentials and be productive in their immediate environments.

Apart from the physically challenged ones, other beneficiaries of the gesture comprise of people with Spinal cord injury, Deaf, Blind, Albinos amongst others.

While presenting the cheques to them in Osogbo, the governor doled out N10,617,700 to ST. Paul School of special needs in Ile-ife, N14,823.380 to School of special needs children in Ikirun, N13,817,700 to ST. Phillips school of special needs children in Ilaro, N14,953,106 to School of special needs children in Modakeke and N2,137,800 to People with Albinism among others.

Adeleke maintained that, reaching out to the people is one of the focuses of his administration and urged parents and guardians in the society to embrace and provide the necessary supports to people with disabilities.

Representing the governor, the deputy governor of the state, Kola Adewusi said “this administration has resolved to constantly mobilize resources to enable the intervention of Osun CSDA to better the lots of rural communities, the vulnerable groups inclusive, while the requirements of the World Bank are regularly being met for continuous assistance of the Bank.

“That is the reason why this administration has supported Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) with over Five Hundred Million Naira for the implementation of multi-sectoral and socially inclusive micro-projects under World Bank Assisted Osun CARES DLI 1.4. Hence, the Project Launch of today. And this no doubt is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Let me reiterate that access issues for persons with a disability as far as I am concerned have greater importance over that of the general community because they are more vulnerable than the rest of us. Therefore the implementation of projects identified by the groups as their priority projects will in no small measure make life more meaningful to them after successful implementation.

“In addition, today’s program will further create more awareness and understanding of disability issues and the gains derivable from their integration in all aspects of life.

“It has been established that there is ability in disability and as such society should embrace and provide the necessary support to this category of people to enable them to unleash their potential and contribute their quota to national growth and development. This is one of the focuses of this administration and I am very happy today.”

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Aderonke Funmi Abokede, the general manager, of Osun CSDA said that the event will make the state a role model in building an inclusive society and giving voice to the voiceless.





“The Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has provided the enabling environment for Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) to empower Persons with Disabilities to focus on their capabilities and not on their disabilities. The central part of the policy of the State government is social inclusion.

“Today’s event is an evidence-based mainstreaming of disabilities into development and this will distinguish and make Osun State a role model in building an inclusive society and giving voice to the voiceless.