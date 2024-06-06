Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of four general managers for the state Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).

This announcement was made by Prince Femi Adefila, Senior Adviser to the Governor on the Broadcasting Corporation, in a statement released in Osogbo.

According to the statement, Mrs. Adeola Adebayo has been appointed as the General Manager of OSBC Television Service, Mr. Tunde Oguntomi as General Manager of Living Spring 104.5 FM, Mr. Muideen Adeleke as General Manager of Reality Iwo, and Mr. Akinola Owolabi as General Manager of Orisun FM, Oke Itase, Ile Ife.

The appointments are effective immediately and are intended to enhance the efficient management of the corporation’s subsidiaries following the recent launch of multi-million naira digital broadcast equipment by the Governor.

In a separate statement, the state government addressed a recent press release from the opposition political party that criticized the Adeleke administration’s performance in the 2024 budget.

The statement, signed by Hon. Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Commissioner of the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, described the opposition’s claims as baseless and an attempt to mislead the public.

According to the government, the opposition’s analysis was flawed as it did not consider the correct pro-rated budget for the first quarter.

For instance, in the education sector, the total budget for 2024 is ₦37,614,185,160.00, with the first quarter pro-rata being ₦9,403,546,290.00. Out of this, ₦6,293,762,984.72 was spent, accounting for 66.8%, not 16% as claimed by the opposition.

Similarly, in the Ministry of Works, the pro-rata budget for the first quarter was ₦11,123,296,062.5, but ₦17,242,506,008.28 was expended, accounting for 155.2%. This higher expenditure was due to the need to complete construction projects before the rainy season.

In the Environment sector, the total expected expenditure for the year is ₦2,241,111,860.00, with the first quarter pro-rata being ₦560,277,965.00. The actual expenditure was ₦575.2 million, or 103%, due to essential flood prevention measures.

The government emphasized that the first quarter performance of the budget, at 70.4%, is strong and targets a minimum of 85% for the entire year. The statement concluded by urging the public to disregard the opposition’s propaganda and to consider the actual performance of the Adeleke administration.