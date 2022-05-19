Osinbajo’s visit turns carnival in Osogbo as jubilant residents hail VP

Thousands of Osogbo residents on Friday, May 20, 2022, took to the streets in large numbers to welcome the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to Osogbo, the Osun State capital, with rousing fanfare and jubilation.

The arrival of the Vice President threw the entire state into a carnival mood as the excited Osogbo people began to shout “Incoming President…” at the sight of Vice President Osinbajo, singing and dancing to sonorous drum beats, likewise displaying campaign posters with fanfare, they welcomed Osinbajo to the Land of Virtue.”

Vice President Osinbajo had visited the state as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s presidential primary election slated for May 29, 2022.

Earlier on his arrival, Vice President Osinbajo was received by the state’s Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, after which his convoy headed for the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, where the revered monarch, stamping

Welcoming Prof Osinbajo to his palace, the revered monarch, lauded the Vice President, praised him for his achievements in power, and in his royal authority, stamped the people’s wish as he also referred to the Vice President as the “Incoming President,” saying, after being VP, he is ready to be number one.

Earlier in the day before arriving in Osogbo, Vice President had visited Imo State, where he also paid a courtesy visit to the Eze of Imo and the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Institution Community Policing, His Royal Majesty Dr E.C Okeke and also the Ezeudo 11 of Amaefeke of Orlu Local Government Area.





The Eze told the Vice President “God chose you from your childhood,” and gave his royal blessings to the VP before he departed.

Leaving the Eze’s palace, Osinbajo had engaged the APC stakeholders of the Imo State chapter in Owerri before jetting out to Osun State.

So far, the Vice President has visited 24 states with Imo and Osun included.

His consultation with various states has allowed him to interact with delegates and stakeholders of the party.