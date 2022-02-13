Osinbajo, Makinde others to pay tributes as burial rites for Alao-Akala begin

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, are expected to lead other members of the political class to a day of tributes in honour of the late former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, scheduled to hold today at Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

Others expected to render tributes at the event are former and serving governors, ministers, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, Commissioners, local government chairmen and other political officeholders.

According to a statement by Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, on behalf of the organisers, an eminent scholar, Professor Tunji Olaopa will, at the tribute session, also deliver a lecture titled: “Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala: The Life of a Humane Politician.”

Aside from members of the political class, also expected to grace the event are captains of industry, labour leaders, professional and vocational union leaders, market leaders, socio-cultural associations’ leaders, students, women and youth leaders across the state.

The day of tributes marks the beginning of a series of events to bid final bye to the former Oyo governor.

After Monday’s tribute and lecture in Ibadan, another lecture and tributes is scheduled for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and a praise night at Alao-Akala’s Ibadan residence, on Tuesday.

A lying-in-state is scheduled to hold at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, on Wednesday, after which a motorcade will be led to Ogbomoso.

There will be a cultural display and parade, Christian Wake Keep and Service of Songs in Ogbomoso, on Thursday, while the remains of the Alao-Akala will be interred at his Ogbomoso residence on Friday.

Funeral events will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving service at Okelerin Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, on Sunday.

