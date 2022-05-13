Osinbajo Distressed By Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Says There Are Set Processes To Redress Wrongs

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has decried the brutal killing of Shehu Shagari College of Education student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto.

According to the Vice President “The President has reacted to this, a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action. I must say that it’s a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an attrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands. I think it’s very unfortunate.”

Osinbajo commended the Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for their swift reactions to the ugly incident.

He said “The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable. I think that their swift reaction to the situation clearly demonstrated the outrage of millions of Nigerians and also demonstrated the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.”

Osinbajo said perpetrators of unprovoked ethno-religious killings in the country will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him “there’s really no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter the provocation, there are set processes for ensuring that we are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.”

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to the family of the slain girl. He said “We must express our condolence to the family of the young lady Deborah Samuel. I can’t imagine how her parents and siblings and members of her family feel, not just about her death, but the very horrendous nature of its occurrence. I think it’s very sad indeed, and we extend our sincere condolences to them. We ask that the Almighty will comfort them at this time.”