Osinbajo, Daniel, Akarigbo, others hail Bishop Fape’s wife at 60

Eminent Nigerians including the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, the Minister of State for Transport, Barrister Ademola Adegoroye, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, on Tuesday, honoured Mrs Oluwatoyin Kehinde Fape, wife of the Bishop of Remo Diocese, The Right Rev’D (Dr) Olusina Fape, as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Osinbajo, in his goodwill message, to the celebrant on her diamond birthday and retirement thanksgiving service, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Sagamu, described her as a woman of value and good character.

The Vice President’s message was read by the Bishop of Osun Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Right Rev’D (Dr) Gbenga Babatunji, who appreciated God on behalf of the celebrant, whom he said had diligently served the country by virtue of her position as a Regional Director of the National Teachers Institute (NTI).

While Gbenga Daniel eulogised Mrs Fape for her comportment and character worthy of emulation.

The former governor said the celebrant was a role model and a great inspiration to all women in Remo Diocese and the entire Remoland.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, in his remarks, prayed for grace for the celebrant in witnessing more years on earth.

“Attaining the age of 60 is by God’s grace. I pray to God to renew your strength and grant you more wisdom,” the monarch added.

Bishop Fape equally described his wife as a virtuous wife and amazing mother, saying that God has blessed him with the gift of his wife of 32 years.

“Today I declare that God has generously and graciously favoured me with the gift of my wife: Oluwatoyin Kehinde Fape (nee Badiora), my wife of over 32 years. Indeed, by marrying ‘Toyin (My Dear), I have found a good thing and obtained favour from God. If there is anything I am thanking God for today; first, it is the grace of God that has manifested in my salvation, and second, God’s gift of my wife to me. Of a truth, behind a successful man is a virtuous wife, who is true, and help meet.

“On this joyous occasion, by the grace of God, the children and I could confidently say, the Lord has been very good to us for blessing us with such a godly, loving, hard-working, dedicated, prayerful, reliable, and generous mother and wife, the wife of my youth, who thus far has been a pillar of support for our family and my ministry,” said Fape.

Babatunji in his sermon urged Mrs Fape to remain committed to God’s service and humanity.

The Bishop noted that God was at the centre of everything that concerned the celebrant from her cradle to the attainment of the diamond age.

“It is a fact that at the beginning of everything in life, there is God. The more reason the Fapes’ are rejoicing in the Lord for the journey so far granted unto Mama is to celebrate 60 years on earth and retirement from service. God is at the centre of all things.

“Mama is a virtuous woman. An epitome of humility. A loving wife and caring mother. I urge you to remain steadfast in your service to God and mankind,” he added.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE