Oshiomhole, Gambari Villa meeting can truncate Nigeria’s democracy – Secondus

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned that unless President Muhammadu Buhari acts quickly, the recent meeting between the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and the president’s chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has the capacity to truncate democracy in the country.

A video of the two men in the Presidential Villa, Abuja where Oshiomhole is heard talking about “arrests,” surfaced recently, alarming the main opposition party. In a press conference at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday, Prince Uche Secondus urged President Buhari to call both men to order as he believes that they have a plan to clamp down on PDP stakeholders in Edo State.

Secondus said: “PDP has watched with utmost concern the developing situation in Edo State. We have watched the growing desperation of the APC and the presidency to capture Edo State in the September 19 gubernatorial election at all cost.

“We are deeply saddened that under the watch of an elected president who is a huge beneficiary of democracy, the nation’s highest seat of power is being used for the hatching of plans to undermine democracy. “The PDP is, therefore, calling on the National Assembly to call for the tape of the video and examine thoroughly its content with a view to acting appropriately.

“The constitution and the Electoral Act is clear on this type of blatant undermining of democracy by clamping down on the opposition. “It’s very unfortunate that the numerous problems overwhelming the nation are not disturbing the resident and his party, but they are engaged in planning how to blackmail and arrest the opposition.”

According to Secondus, “The leaked video which has been confirmed by the Presidency says it all; the plan to arrest and keep away all opposition leaders and clear the way for the rigging machinery of APC to roll through.”

