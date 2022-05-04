Oshiomhole declares 2023 presidential ambition today

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole baring last-minute changes will declare his presidential ambition today. The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State will make his declaration to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC today, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to a press release by Victor Oshioke, the spokesperson for his campaign team, “The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 4th 2022.

Time 3 pm Prompt.

Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja.

“Your presence will be highly appreciated.





“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforseen constraints.”