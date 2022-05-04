Ortom’s aide resigns, says I want to have freedom of association

Tahav Agerzua, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Culture and Tourism has resigned from his appointment.

Agerzua was earlier appointed Special Adviser on Media and ICT from 2015 to 2019 and later re-appointed as Principal Special Assistant.

The aide said he decided to resign so that he could have the full time to exercise his freedom of association.

Agerzua said, “May I refer to your letter reference number S/CAB/SSG/BS/A/9/X11/302 dated 16 September, 2019 conveying my appointment as Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism with effect from 13th September, 2019.

“Following recent political developments in the state may I inform you that I have resigned from the appointment conveyed above with effect from today, Wednesday, 4th May, 2022.

“The resignation became necessary for me to be able to fully exercise my fundamental Human Rights of Freedom of Association and that of Expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).





“Please convey to His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, my profound appreciation for the privilege he gave me to serve in his administration.