Ortom’s aide resigns, says I want to have freedom of association
Tahav Agerzua, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Culture and Tourism has resigned from his appointment.
Agerzua was earlier appointed Special Adviser on Media and ICT from 2015 to 2019 and later re-appointed as Principal Special Assistant.
The aide said he decided to resign so that he could have the full time to exercise his freedom of association.
Agerzua said, “May I refer to your letter reference number S/CAB/SSG/BS/A/9/X11/302 dated 16 September, 2019 conveying my appointment as Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism with effect from 13th September, 2019.
“Following recent political developments in the state may I inform you that I have resigned from the appointment conveyed above with effect from today, Wednesday, 4th May, 2022.
“The resignation became necessary for me to be able to fully exercise my fundamental Human Rights of Freedom of Association and that of Expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
“Please convey to His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, my profound appreciation for the privilege he gave me to serve in his administration.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.
Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise
Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.