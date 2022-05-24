Ortom wins PDP senatorial ticket unopposed

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has been declared the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Benue North-West senatorial district in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The seat which is presently been occupied by Senator Orker Jev, a PDP senator on the floor of the National Assembly will be replaced by Governor Ortom, who won the ticket unopposed.

According to the statement issued by Ortom’s media aide and made available to newsmen late on Monday, the governor expressed his appreciation to the people of the zone for always standing with him.

The Governor said he ”was pleased to be given another opportunity to serve the state in the Senate at the expiration of his tenure as governor.

As stated in the statement, the Governor added that the people of the State, especially the people of Benue North-West, have demonstrated uncommon support to him, noting that he has ”nothing to pay back than to remain their loyal servant, to give all to their service”





, He, however, vowed that ‘the interest of the people will always be my priority.”

