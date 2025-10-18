Orji Kalu declines retraction of Indian hemp claim against Nigerian pilots

Former governor of Abia State and member of Nigeria’s upper chamber, the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he is not considering a retraction of his statement alleging that some Nigerian pilots smoke Indian hemp.

He made this known in a telephone conversation with Tribune Online when asked whether the statement was a slip.

According to him, “I am not ready for a retraction. Let whoever wants to dispute what I said go ahead and make their points to the contrary.”

Senator Kalu was the owner of Slok Airline, which folded in 2008 following a protracted scuffle between him and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Nigerian government, led by President Obasanjo, revoked Slok Air’s operating licence, citing “unethical practices.”

However, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has countered the lawmaker’s claim, stating that his remarks were false and damaging to the reputation of the nation’s aviation industry.

The Director-General of the regulatory authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, said the NCAA maintains a rigorous and internationally recognised system for certifying and monitoring the medical and professional fitness of all pilots operating in Nigeria.

Najomo stated that “no pilot is permitted to operate a Nigerian-registered aircraft without holding both a valid pilot licence and a current medical certificate, as required by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 8.4.1.4.”

He explained that holders of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licences (ATPL) are required to possess a Class 1 Medical Certificate before they are allowed to operate.

These medical certificates, he said, are issued only after comprehensive aero-medical evaluations by NCAA Authorised Aviation Medical Examiners (AAMEs), followed by approval of the medical report by NCAA’s in-house aero-medical assessors.

“Any suggestion that pilots operate under the influence of substances or without adequate checks is inaccurate. The processes in place are not only thorough but also consistent with global standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” he stated.

Najomo also refuted another claim by the lawmaker that modern aircraft do not need a pilot to fly.

According to the NCAA chief, while modern aircraft are equipped with advanced autopilot and autoland systems, these systems do not replace pilot control.

He explained, “Take-offs are entirely manual operations carried out by the flight crew. Autopilot functions are only activated after take-off, usually when the aircraft reaches a safe altitude.”

He reiterated the NCAA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety through continuous inspections, random substance testing, enforcement actions, and strict adherence to ICAO provisions.

“The NCAA remains proud of its safety oversight record and the professionalism of Nigerian flight crew,” Najomo stressed.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE