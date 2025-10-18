Bring proof to claim your stolen phones, Police tell Lagos residents after Ikeja raid

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command on Saturday, said it has recovered 75 mobile phones as well as five laptops believed to have been stolen around the Ikeja area of the state.

The command also urged members of the public who may have lost similar gadgets within Ikeja and its environs, to visit the RRS headquarters in Alausa, with verifiable proof of ownership, for identification and recovery.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen in Lagos.

Adebisi said that the recovery took place on Oct. 5, at about 5:30 a.m. near Allen roundabouts in Ikeja.

She said that the RRS operatives on routine patrol, had sighted two men carrying two large “Ghana Must Go” bags, who immediately took off, upon noticing the police team.

“The suspects abandoned the bags and fled.

“Upon inspection, the operatives discovered 32 iphones of different models, 38 other smartphones of various brands including Samsung, Redmi, Tecno, and Honor.

“They also recovered five laptops, several smart wristwatches, AirPods, a Samsung Tab, a Sorapad, and a number of damaged phones,” she said.

According to her, the RRS Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that preliminary investigations showed that the items were stolen properties which were hastily abandoned by the suspects while fleeing from the police.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, commended the RRS operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

“While commending the officers, CP Jimoh reiterated the command’s commitment to an intelligence-driven policing, proactive crime prevention, and sustained efforts to ensure the safety and security of residents across the state,” she said.