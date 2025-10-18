Police arrest five members of inter-state syndicate of fake officers in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of a syndicate who specialised in impersonating police officers to extort unsuspecting citizens across Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina States.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press in Kano.

According to him, “The operation followed credible intelligence that led to the arrest of five suspected members of the syndicate on Thursday, October 16, 2025, around 1:00 p.m.”

He disclosed that “those arrested include Aliyu Abbas (35), Sani Iliyasu (47), Ashiru Sule (41), Abubakar Yahaya (45), and Adamu Kalilu (45). The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) while parading themselves as police officers.”

The statement read that several incriminating items were recovered from the suspects, including a fake police warrant card, handcuffs, CFA 2,500, mutilated naira notes of various denominations, and an operational vehicle — a blue Peugeot 406 with registration number NSR-188-BD.

Kiyawa noted that “during investigation, the suspects confessed to engaging in a series of impersonations using the fake warrant card to extort innocent citizens and commit other nefarious activities in Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States.”

He further disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

Kiyawa, quoting the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that the police would not tolerate any form of criminal impersonation or illegal activity in the state.

He then urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station.

