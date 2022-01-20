OPSH trains 98 youths on surveillance, information gathering

As part of the efforts to curb incessant banditry activities in southern Kaduna, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has trained 98 youths on surveillance and information gathering.

The Command in a statement signed by its Media Officer Major Ishaku Takwa said the graduation ceremony which took place at Headquarters Sector 7 Kafanchan saw youths selected from all the communities and ethnic groups in southern Kaduna passed out in a colourful graduation ceremony.

Speaking to the graduands, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali charged the youths to distance themselves from sentiment and discharge their duty without fear or favour.

He said the essence of the training is to ensure that the communities are protected against enemies of peace and warned the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by some persons to achieve their selfish goals.

Also, the Commander Sector 7, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Colonel Timothy Opurum noted that the training of the youths was necessary considering the importance of peace to development.

He revealed that the team of the Joint Civilian Task Force comprised of youths selected from 7 major ethnic groups in Kafanchan, Kauru, Kaura and Jama’a Local Government Areas of southern part of Kaduna State.

Colonel Timothy stated that the trained youths would be deployed to various communities alongside security agencies. adding that the presence of the Civilian Joint Task Force will aid the security agencies to fish out bad eggs who connive with bandits to perpetrate evil in the communities