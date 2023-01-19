Oppositions, Biafran agitators causing insecurity in Imo ― APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Marcillinus Okechukwu Nlemigbo has said that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, should be exonerated from the blame on the continued insecurity bedevilling the people of the state, describing it as an unfortunate situation.

Nlemigbo, who is the ex-chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Imo State said this on Thursday in Owerri during an interaction with members of the Correspondent’s Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council.

He stated that it will be unthinkable for anyone to accuse the state government of sponsoring terrorism in some parts of the state while pointing an accusing finger at either the desperate opposition parties who want to destabilize the government in power or those clamouring for Biafra which according to him, is not an easy task.

He said: “How can government kill his people. Some people who carry guns are being encouraged by the opposition”.

According to him, Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing everything humanly possible in that direction to ensure there is absolute peace and tranquillity in all parts of the state.

He, however, has cautioned the electorate in the state to remain resolute and not to be distracted by the activities of the opposition or those clamouring for Biafra.

The former state chairman of both APC and PDP said that the state government was rather doing its best to install a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the polls while ensuring that registered voters collect their PVCs from INEC-prescribed centres.

Elemengbo charged the stakeholders in the state to sensitize their people on the need for a peaceful election, insisting that a government installed with the people’s mandate could not turn around to kill the very people that brought it to power.

He continued: “It is either the opposition or those seeking Biafra are causing the problem in the state. I advise the people to ignore these people particularly somebody who is resident in Finland and from there is directing our people to sit-at-home with disastrous consequences on our economy.”

He said that Imo has a responsible government, whose interest is to guide the state and ensure that the state does not go up in flames because of an election.

The President General of the “Mbaike People Assembly” said that the apex socio-cultural umbrella body of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru council areas is out to give her younger ones a sense of belonging, encourage them to go to school, learn a trade, join the police or the armed Forces and be committed to whatever positive venture they venture into.

While soliciting for the continued cooperation and support of the media in the dissemination of government programmes, Chief Nlemigbo said that Mbaike People Assembly had resolved to retain the zoning of the House of Representatives seat for the 2 council areas for justice and equity to reign.

According to him, it is the turn of Ikeduru to produce the next House of Representative member for the Mbaike Federal Constituency.

The picture showing the APC Chieftain Chief Marcillinus Okechukwu Nlemigbo while address members of the Correspondent’s Chapel in Owerri Thursday.