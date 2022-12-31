Onslaught launched against killer-herdsmen in South-West

FOLLOWING fresh activities of killer-herdsmen and kidnappers in parts of the South-West, the governments of two states in the region have initiated aggressive actions to stop the criminals in their tracks.

In Ondo State, operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Amotekun have been drafted into the state’s forests in response to suspected killer-herdsmen’s raids of ljagba, Imoru, Arimogija communities in Ose Local Government Area.

Also, the Ogun State government announced its decision to procure drones to enhance security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots in the state, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It said the drones are to be deployed to combat kid-napping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities being perpetrated on the highway.

The commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, explained that men of the corps were drafted into the forests following the herdsmen’s invasion of the three communities, just as all routes leading to the communities have been secured and the herdsmen with their cows driven away from the areas.

Residents of the communities had raised the alarm over the invasion of their farmlands and homes by the herdsmen who they said had been tormenting the people of the areas.

Adeleye said the corps responded to the alarm raised by the residents of the communities and promptly restored peace and order there.

He said: “We have gone into the forests and we have addressed the situation.

“There was an influx of cattle into the state through Ose Local Government Area four days ago but our men have driven them back to where they came from and everything has been settled.

“I want to tell the people in Ose Local Government Area that there is no cause for alarm. We are in the forests and Operation Gba’le Gba’ko is still ongoing.

Also, spokesperson of the police in the state, Funmi Odunlami, said the command has also drafted its men to the communities to ascertain the happenings there.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo, also explained that those that attacked the communities and villages were not from Ondo State but from neighbouring Edo State.





Dojumo said the criminals usually enter the state through footpaths into the communities and villages and leave through the same paths after perpetrating their evil.

He said: “They have been creating problems for us but Our territory is secured with the presence of Amotekun men. I can assure you that the activities of these criminals will soon be checked

“We are not relenting in our efforts to flush out criminal elements from the state to ensure the security of lives and property of our people.” The traditional ruler of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamu-wagun, commended the state government and security agencies for taking proactive steps in repelling the bandits and protecting the people.

Oba Obamuwagun confirmed the frequent invasion of the area by herdsmen, saying the criminals always entered the communities through a forest reserve between Ondo and Edo states.

“It is true. The criminals came into our communities ferociously. If not for the state government intervening in the matter, the criminals would have sacked a the communities here and sent everyone away from their homes. But we thank the government for intervening,” the traditional ruler said.

Similarly, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday announced his administration’s procurement of drones to enhance security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots in the state, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The governor made the announcement in Abeokuta at the launch of the 2023

Armed Forces Remembrance

Day Emblem.