Oniru seeks partnership with group on regeneration of Iruland economy

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has said that he will explore strategic partnership opportunities with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) to boost the social-economic development of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.

AVPA is a Pan-African Network with a mission to increase the flow of capital into social investments to solve Africa’s pressing social issues.

The monarch gave this pledge when he played host to the Board of Directors of AVPA led by its Chairman, Mr Yemi Cardoso, accompanied by Professor Pat Utomi and the Executive Director of West Africa, Ms Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore, saying he was resolved to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop the Iru kingdom.

Oniru reiterated his commitment to promoting social impact investment as well as inclusive business to improve livelihoods and foster prosperity for the people of Iruland and Nigeria.

The monarch, who expressed his deep appreciation to the AVPA for honouring him with the special visit, assured that the prosperity of Iru Kingdom and the entire Lagos remained his top priority, adding that he would do everything to ensure the human capital development and success of other initiatives that would engender economic growth in Iruland, Lagos and Nigeria in general.

Speaking earlier, Mr Cardoso congratulated Oba Lawal on his ascension to the throne as well as his recently celebrated golden birthday, saying that the opportunities for collaboration abound in the social impact investment space to drive investments into Nigeria, especially given His Royal Majesty’s keen focus on taking Iruland to another level.

Cardoso, while expressing the view that the best was yet to come, acknowledged the positive strides made by the monarch, assured that AVPA looked forward to maintaining a longstanding relationship with him.

“The best is yet to come, and we are very happy to note the positive strides made by you. The AVPA looks forward to maintaining a longstanding relationship with His Royal Majesty.

“The opportunities for collaboration abound in the social impact investment space to drive investments into Nigeria, especially given Your Royal Majesty’s keen focus on taking Iruland to another level,” he said.

Prof. Utomi, in his remark, indicated a strong desire to pilot the Neighbors Caring for Neighbors Project in Iruland in line with the mission of a coalition he leads in partnership with AVPA to strengthen and promote human solidarity networks in vulnerable communities.

He expressed his heartfelt congratulations and stressed the importance of social impact on communities across Nigeria and Africa.

The AVPA team, which also congratulated the Abisogun Ruling Family, assured the Trustees of the Abisogun Ruling House that Iruland can count on AVPA as a partner with global reach.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …