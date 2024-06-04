The Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti kingdom in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana, has described Chief (Mrs) Funmilayo Modupe Kolawole as a woman of many parts, who is intelligent and well-behaved.

Oba Ogundana gave the admonition at the weekend during the installation of Mrs Kolawole as the Eyelobinrin Ukoro clan of Ikoyi-Ekiti kingdom.

The traditional ruler said Chief (Mrs) Kolawole’s attitude and comportment always thrill him to the extent that the day he set his eyes on her, he started working to know who she really is due to the way she behaves.

The royal father further said that when he heard about her nomination for the chieftaincy title, he was excited because she is capable and fit for the post.

“I was so happy when I was told that she had been nominated as Eyelobinrin Ukoro. Why I like this woman is due to her attitude. She is very accommodating, intelligent and hardworking.”

While advising her on the new position, Oba Ogundana said she should not deviate from the way she has been doing, but keep on with her good behaviour and accommodate all women under her control, either old or young.

The traditional ruler also appreciated all sons and daughters of Ikoyi community for their support since he ascended the throne, adding that their support and cooperation had facilitated good things to the community.

He used the occasion to charge his subjects to continue using the healthcare facility provided by Ekiti State Social and Community Development Association (EKSCDA), just as he added that the equipment for the health centre is ready and the government will soon make them available for the people.

The monarch added that using the health facility as it is expected will encourage the government to bring more needed equipment.

Also speaking, the Alamo of Ilamo-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Awoseyila, congratulated Chief (Mrs) Kolawole for the new title, saying he was happy about the good testimonies people had been giving about her, just as he encouraged her to continue with the good job.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Chief (Mrs) Kolawole thanked God for sparing her life and the people of Ukoro clan for counting her worthy of the position.

She also appreciated Oba Ogundana and his council of chiefs for their support and cooperation for making the installation succeed.

