One shot dead during carnival in Osun

At least one person has been shot dead at a carnival organised by youths of Igbaye in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun State.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon following a disagreement between two rival groups that attended the event.

Sources told Tribune Online that members of the warring factions shot sporadically into the air while macheting their perceived enemies who attended the carnival, adding that they were armed with cutlasses, daggers, axes, broken bottles, charms, clubs, and other dangerous weapons.

The source added that a ye-to-be-identified young man was killed in the pandemonium.

It was learnt that trouble started when one member of a faction accused the DJ of playing certain songs to abuse the other group and ordered him to stop, a decision that didn’t go well with the other group.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, ASP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident but declined comment on the number of casualties.

She however assured that the command would get to the root of the matter.

